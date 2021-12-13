Travel Ban: Nigeria’s Plan To Red List UK, Others Not Tit-For-Tat, Says Minister

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has provided more information about the Federal Government’s plan to place countries that have placed Nigeria on a red list as a result of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 on a red list.

Dr. Mamora, who was a guest on Channels TV’s News @ 10, said the move was only intended to be in the best interests of the country, despite reports that it was a tit-for-tat arrangement.

“I don’t want you to look at it from that angle, (the tit-for-tat perception). No, it’s not that,” he stated. “In international diplomacy, I am aware that you have what we call the principle of reciprocity in which case you want to act in a reciprocal manner that another country has acted.

“But most importantly, in all these, is that as a sovereign state we have every right to determine what is best for us in terms of our interest.

“Whichever way we act, it is in consonance with what we take to be in our own best interest. So it is not an issue of tit-for-tat. It’s been done in the best interest of our country.”