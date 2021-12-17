Twitter Removes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Post For Copyright Violation

A tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been removed from Twitter,

The social media giant said the post was removed for copyright violation of Beyonce’s song.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had shared a tweet on March 8, in commemoration of international women’s day. The theme song used for the video was Beyone’s “Run the World”.

A Twitter user notified the social media giant about the tweet, alleging that Osinbajo has “never done his job properly” and is allegedly using the American music star’s song “without permission”.

The tweet was taken down by Twitter afterwards.

