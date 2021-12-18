Two Die Hard Fans Made Wizkid Fall During Performance In Abuja

Many in attendance at Wizkid‘s recent Abuja concert were surprised when overzealous fans grabbed him by the leg during his performance.

Images from the shocking incident have sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

The crooner’s security agents can be seen fending off fans who are holding on to Wizkid’s leg in the footage.

Wizkid fell on stage, got up, and kept performing after repeated attempts to release them.

@Phemino wrote “People love Wizkid. He’s the real African Micheal Jackson. And he is always receptive and warm to his fans too”

@nadiraaaaahh said: Me when I see him😂 wo I will enter him😂

