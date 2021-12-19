Two Injured As Herders, Farmers Reportedly Clash In Anambra

Two persons were reportedly injured at Ugbene, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, during a clash between farmers and cattle breeders in the area.

But the state Police command told newsmen yesterday that there was no clash between the farmers and herders in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the clash was simply between two persons.

He disclosed that the incident happened on Wednesday and that it had been resolved amicably.

Tochukwu warned that people should stop fanning the embers of discord in the state, adding that the issue of herders and farmers clashes ended over a year ago.

He said the committee set up by Governor Willie Obiano which included government representatives, all the heads of security agencies in the state, religious leaders, other stakeholders and MACBAN had handled the issue effectively .

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has, however, raised the alarm over what the group described as incessant attacks on herders in the state. The group alleged that herders living in some parts of the state were being attacked on a daily basis.