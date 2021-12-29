Two students among eleven passengers burnt to death in a fatal motor accident in Anambra

Two students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, were among eleven passengers burnt to death in a fatal motor accident in Anambra state on Boxing Day.

The accident involving three vehicles occurred on Agulu lake bridge near Golden Tulip Hotel Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area.

According to the Sector Public Education Officer, Margret Onabe, the accident happened due to wrong overtaking and over speeding on the sloppy bridge.

20 people were involved in the crash. Those injured were 4 comprising 2 male adults and 2 female adults. The number of persons killed 11; 3 male adults, 1 female child and 7 people who were trapped inside the L300 bus and burnt beyond recognition. 5 passengers from the bus were rescued alive and unhurt.

One of the poly students have been identified as Mmafor Chinyere Lotachukwu of the Business Adminstration and Management Department and her roommate/best friend.

Friends and classmates confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

One Charlie wrote:

“IT IS WITH OUR DEEPEST SORROW TO ANNOUNCE THE DEATH OF OUR COLLEAGUE, FRIEND AND SISTER (MMAFOR CHINYERE LOTACHUKWU) WHO DIED ON MONDAY BEING 26TH DECEMBER, 2021 IN A GHASTLY MOTOR ACCIDENT.

“CONDOLENCES TO THE GRIEFS AND HER FAMILY AS A WHOLE. MAY GOD GIVE ENOUGH STRENGTH TO THE BEREAVE FAMILY TO BEAR THE IRREPARABLE LOSS. MAY HER SOUL AND THE SOULS OF THOSE WHO DEPARTED FROM THIS WORLD REST IN PERFECT PEACE, AMEN. BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT WILL SURELY MISS YOu.

One Nwokoye Chiamaka Precious, wrote:

“With Tears In Our Eyes We Say May Ur Gentle Souls Rest In Peace Amen. RIP #Pretty_Sure RIP #Course_Mate RIP #Her_Best_Rommie Rest In Peace Bby Girl. Arili. We Sat Together In Most Of Our Exams Nd Quiz Why Now Why Bby Girl. We Love You.Nd We Will Miss You Pls Wake Up”

