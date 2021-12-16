Uche Maduagwu blames Davido for his inability to wed his longtime ex-girlfriend, Chioma

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu who came out as “proudly gay” has blamed Davido for his inability to wed his longtime ex-girlfriend, Chioma after they broke up.

According to Uche, Chioma did everything in her powers to be the kind of woman David needed in order to settle down but the latter decided to break the heart of his former girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram page he wrote:

Only women wey men don do PROMISE and fail #MARRIAGE for go understand wetin Chioma dey go through… so before you criticize reason am, if Na your own elder sister rich man son promise assurance #wedding but even after introduction and #engagement ring plus pikin still no #marry am wetin you go do? Se Ogun Laye Ni? #30bg #werisebyliftingothers #beautiful #music #instavid #lekki #nollywood #tbt #ghana #relationships

See reactions gathered from social media users: