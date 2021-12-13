Umahi: PDP Is Like Egypt… Nothing Can Make Me Go Back

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has stated that he has no plans to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Sunday, the governor spoke at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki’s 2021 thanksgiving service.

Umahi defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020, citing “injustice” perpetrated by the opposition party in the southeast.

Umahi denied the allegations during the thanksgiving event, claiming he would not leave the APC due of his “enormous achievements” since joining the party.

Also Read: PDP To Reclaim 25 States In 2023 – Ayu

PDP is “Egypt,” he said, adding that nothing can bring him back to the party.

“With all these enormous achievements I have made under the All Progressive Congress (APC), what will make me go back to Egypt, called PDP?” the governor said.

“For that, I pray that God will never forgive the person who initiated the fake news that I have plans to go back to PDP,” he stated.

“It’s good to be grateful to God for His blessings to us as state and the country at large. As state, we have come first in several ways, and we give Him the praises.

“Learn how to give a good gift to God, and it’s by thanksgiving that we can be blessed.”