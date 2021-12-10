Umahi Suspends Permanent Secretary Over Delay In November Salary

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has suspended the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development over delay in payment of November salary of local government workers.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government on Friday in Abakaliki.

“The governor has noticed with dismay the delay in the payment of local government staff salary for November.

“In view of this, the governor has directed the immediate suspension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Accountant, JAAC for one month without salary.

“The governor also charged the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, the SSA and SA on Local Government and the 13 local government council chairmen to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring that salaries are paid as and when due henceforth.

“Failure to comply with this directive will attract severe sanction,” he said.