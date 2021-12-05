Uzodimma Advises Imo Youths To Avoid Illicit Drugs

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma has urged youths in the state to shun methamphetamine, otherwise known as ‘mkpuru mmiri’ and other forms of hard drugs.

Uzodimma, who was represented by Placid Njoku, the deputy governor of Imo, said this on Saturday at the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

He urged youths to desist from using illicit drugs in the interest of preserving their future.

“Your future is at a crossroads as youths, so avoid taking this dangerous drug called mkpuru mmiri and other negative vices capable of destroying your future,” he said.