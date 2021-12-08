Uzodinma: No Reason APC Won’t Win in 2023… Buhari Is Performing Well

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has stated that there is no reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be voted back to power since the present administration is “performing well”.

The Imo governor spoke with state house correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

He explained that the APC has also witnessed a significant increase in its membership in recent times.

“What is the prevailing situation that will make APC not win? Is it that you don’t know that 22 states in the country belong to APC?” he asked.

Also Read: 2023: Appointees Nursing Political Ambition Should Resign, Says Gov Abiodun

“Is it that you don’t know that out of the 774 local government areas in the country, that the APC is controlling the majority? Have you not seen the number of people decamping into the APC?

“The mood of the country is that the president is doing very well given the peculiarity of the times when insecurity has taken over the globe, where COVID-19 has ravaged every place in the world from one variant to another variant, yet we are able to come out from recession.

“So, I’m very confident. I’m a proud member of the APC and I think we’ll do our best to ensure that the confidence reposed in the party by Nigerians is not betrayed.”