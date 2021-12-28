Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to a rap battle after he insulted Nigerians

Nigerian rapper, Victor Ncha Odu aka Vic O has promised to end the career of Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale for insulting Nigerian musicians.

The rapper has now challenged Shatta Wale to a rap battle to settle scores.

Recall that Shatta Wale had insulted Nigerians after selling out a stadium in his country.

“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s Stadium, F*** all Nigerian artistes.” He boasted.

Reacting in a video, Vic O who deemed the comment offensive, berated the Ghanaian artiste for saying such a thing.

Vic O wrote: “Shatta Wale or whatever, that little respect I have for you has just Pim.

“I don’t care what they must have done to you, but then, don’t include everybody because it means I am included.

“If you try that next time, you will ever regret it, do you understand what am saying.

“Be careful how you run your mouth, Nigeria is a blessed country.

“If you say you are the best, i challenge you to a #rapbattle or a #singbattle, Cos i know you’re just running mouth. You have the guts to insult naija stars.

“When I’m done with you, You’ll cry for mercy to get into the studio again.”

