VIDEO: Actress Sola Sobowale’s 58th Birthday Party

Nollywood stars attended the 58th birthday party of their colleague and great thespian Sola Sobowale on Sunday, June 26th, 2021.

Earlier in the day, social media was ablaze with lovely photos and adoration for Sola Sobowale, whom many referred to as their mother.

Saheed Balogun, who shared photos from the event on his Instagram page, described the birthday as “fun” and “a time to relax with great friends.”

Shaffy Bello, Foluke Daramola, Bimbo Thomas, and other Nollywood stars were among those photographed.

He wrote: Oba’s birthday was a blast! For me, it was time to let my hair down (lol) drop the load on my shoulder and relax with great friends.