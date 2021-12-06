Video showing moment a female secondary school student was assaulted by her colleagues in Owerri surfaces online

Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has condemned bullying in schools.

This comes after she shared a video showing moment a female secondary school student was assaulted by her colleagues.

She posted the video following the tragic death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni who was battered to death by some students.

Edochie claimed in her post that the incident happened at the Federal Government Girls College, FGGC Owerri, in Imo State.

She wrote: “Happened at FGGC Owerri Imo State. A FEDERAL SCHOOL OOOOOOOO WHERE YOUR CHILD IS SUPPOSED TO BE SAFE.

“DON’T THEY HAVE THEIR TEACHERS, HOUSE MISTRESSES ? UNTIL THIS GIRL DROPS DEAD THE SCHOOL WILL NOW COME AND TELL STORIES. INFACT, SATAN HAS REALLY TAKEN OVER THE WORLD.”

