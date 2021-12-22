Wande Coal Housed Me When I Was Homeless – Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly as Wizkid has revealed how Wande Coal let him sleep in his room.

According to him, Wande Coal gave him shelter when he had no where else to go.

He disclosed this on Tuesday night at his show in Lagos State.

The singer also made it known that Wande is special to him and he was always there for him.

Wizkid said, “Wande Coal is special to me, he let me sleep in his apartment back then when I had no where to go. He was always there for me.”