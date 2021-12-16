We Gave Yusuf Buhari A Title So He Won’t Be Strolling Around Abuja And Yola – Emir Of Daura

Alhaji Umar Farouk, the Emir of Daura, has offered an explanation on why Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari was given a title recently.

Yusuf will be turbaned as Talban Daura on Saturday December 18, making him the District Head of Kwasarawa.

The Emir who spoke at the turbaning ceremony of four new village heads on Thursday December 16, said Yusuf was given the title so he won’t be strolling around Abuja and Yola, his mother’s hometown.

He said; “We are giving him this title to reciprocate the all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.



“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago. So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf. This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja.



“From University of Transport Technology to Federal Polytechnic, to good roads networks and many other development projects, Daura is today better than some states in the country, development-wise.



“We have many sons in Daura who excelled have excelled, but do not want to be associated with it, so Buhari stand out among them.”