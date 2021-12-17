We Must Ensure Electorate’s Right Of Choice, Its Violation Undermines Democracy – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has stated that democracy is the best system for forming governments because it ensures that people’s fundamental rights to pick their leaders are respected.

Prof. Osinbajo revealed this on Thursday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, where he presided over a roundtable discussion honoring the state’s late governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and commemorating his posthumous 72nd birthday.

Speaking on the theme of the Roundtable, Election Security and Good Governance in Nigeria, the VP noted that democracy as a “ system of governance guarantees the accountability of the elected to the electorate. As the electorate determine in every electoral cycle by their free choice whether the mandate given was properly utilized.”

Osinbajo submitted that “man has not yet developed a fairer and more just system of establishing governments than that the government be a government of the people by the people for the people.”

“This right of choice of leaders as given by democracy is not just a fundamental civil and political right, but it also separates man from animals for whom might confers the right to leadership,” he added.

He said, “the major issue, therefore, is how to ensure that right of free choice is not defeated or corrupted. Once that right of free choice is violated, the basis of democracy and its product, good governance, is undermined.

“I am sure some of the conversation today will look at this fundamental point…how can we protect the vote, how do we ensure that every vote counts; how do we protect the government of the people, by the people, and for the people; and ensure, as Lincoln famously prayed at Gettysburg, that it does not perish from the earth?”