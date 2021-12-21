We Need N305bn To Conduct 2023 Elections – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has revealed that the conduct of the 2023 general elections will gulp N305 billion.

INEC said it will need the amount to conduct the 2023 general elections successfully.

Yakubu disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday, December 20.

He said the amount will enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the election materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country. According to him, the commission has already received N100 billion out of the required amount for the elections.

”For the 2023 general elections, we have made a submission on the basis of the N100 billion as a one-line item plus the N40 billion in the 2022 ppropriation bill and then and then there is the outstanding N205 billion, What we have done is to look at activities that we need to conduct before the general elections.” he said

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation Senator Jibrin Barau, has disclosed that the 2022 budget will be laid, debated, and passed on Tuesday, December 21.