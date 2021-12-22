Welcome To My World, I Love And I Will Always Be There —Actor Adedimeji Lateef Promises Wife, Adebimpe

Lateef Adedimeji, a popular Nollywood actor, took to social media to share photos from their wedding, which recently took place in Lagos.

Lateef uploaded pictures of himself and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, dressed in Muslim attire, and promised to keep his word to her.

The newly wedded reaffirmed his love for Bimpe Oyebade and promised to always be there for her, as well as officially welcoming her into his world.

He wrote: “ALHAMDULILAH. May Allah be praised . Adebimpe Rahmatullah , I just want you to know I love and I will always be there . Welcome to my world”.

See Post Below: