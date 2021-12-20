We’ll Keep Supporting Buhari To Deliver Mandate – Senate President

The National Assembly will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari so that he may continue to work on the country’s development and fulfill his commitments to Nigerians.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made the remarks while inaugurating Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali’s Empowerment Program in Gombe on Sunday. Senator Alkali represents the Gombe North Senatorial District.

Since taking office in 2015, he said, President Buhari has shown outstanding leadership and brought positive growth to both the country and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan said Buhari had shown great desire to turn around the fortunes of the country and he had been persistent in that quest, noting that though the country is not “out of the woods, President Buhari is doing his best and for that we commend him.”

He urged Nigerians not to be duped during election campaigns, stressing that the APC’s continued existence will offer greater democratic dividends to the country and its people.