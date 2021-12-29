We’ll Lift Ban On Telecom Services Before January – Masari

Katsina State Government has stated that it will lift the ban on telecommunication services in the remaining seven affected local government areas (LGAs) before January 2022.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this during a media parley with journalists on Tuesday in Katsina.

He urged residents to do their best to protect their areas from bandit attacks.

The state government had cut off telecommunication services in the state to starve criminals of means of communication while the security agencies were carrying out operations in the state.

However, the state government recently lifted the ban on telecommunication services in 10 out of the 17 LGAs in the state which hitherto suffered from banditry.

He commended the efforts of all security agencies, especially vigilante groups, for fighting bandits.

Masari noted that the vigilantes travel from one community to another with the aim of protecting the communities.

The governor also advised people to defend their communities and to also give the security agencies all the necessary support, especially by providing them with correct information on criminals.

The governor urged the people in the various communities to support the local vigilante groups with the necessary weapons so that they could defend them in the event of an attack.