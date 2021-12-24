We’re In Final Phase Of War Against Insurgency, Says Buhari After ISWAP Attack In Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged troops in Operation Hadin Kai to be steadfast as the war against insurgency enters the “final phase.”

Buhari announced this on Thursday at the air force station in Maiduguri, Borno state, according to presidential spokeswoman Femi Adesina.

In his address to the troops, Buhari expressed gratitude to the troops for their valor in ensuring the gradual return of calm to the north-east, while also expressing condolences to the families of those who have died and the wounded.

The president stated that the government will continue to provide for the widows and children of deceased heroes in order to help them achieve their full potential.

“Your career is like no other because it is a conscious commitment and preparedness to give your best for the sake of others,” Buhari said.

“Let me start by commiserating with you all on the unfortunate loss of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu and other personnel of 25 and 28 task force brigades, who died on Nov. 13, 2021.

“I do this mindful of the fact that we have lost others in this theatre of operation as well as other operational areas across the country.

“The people of Borno state and indeed the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to our serving men in uniform for the huge sacrifices in the pursuit of peace.

“I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable north-east geo-political zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.”