What 2021 Taught Me – Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has shared some of the highlights and experiences of 2021 as she wishes for a better 2022.

She wrote on her Instagram page that she has been through a lot of undeserved things this year and that it has been a terrific roller coaster and lovely trip.

The actress discussed her experiences, which included betrayal, great friendship, good business, hurts, and many lessons.

Tonto Dikeh went on to say that her post isn’t a pity party, and that she is confident that the year 2022 would be bigger and better.

Recounting her experiences, Tonto wrote, “2021 was a great roller coaster and a beautiful ride. 2021 has been a flight and a fight! 2021 though has been a happy year *quite conflicting but accurate*.

“2021 was financially a great year but felt like an unproductive year! In 2021, I learnt to lose myself and find myself all in one!

“2021 was a year of love, betrayal, great friendship, good business, broke my own rules, hurts and so many lessons in between. 2021 was bravery in a soul for me.”