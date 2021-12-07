What I Discussed With Tinubu – Shekarau

Former governor of Kano State and leader of G-7 faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has revealed what the discussion with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, was about.

Shekarau, the senator representing Kano Central, reportedly visited Tinubu at his Lagos residence, on Sunday.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, Shekarau revealed that it was Tinubu that requested to see him, and he went there after consulting members of the G-7.

“He called me on phone that he want to see me in Abuja, but that time I was in Kano; so we couldn’t see. He said we should meet in Lagos if possible and I told him I will whenever I visited Lagos and that was what happened.”

“This is not something new between the two of us. We have had a lot of this type of meetings even during merger almost eight years ago and when we were governors,” he said.

On what was talked about during the meeting, Shekarau revealed that Tinubu wanted to confirm whether there is any grudge between him and Ganduje.

“I told him it is not a fight between Shekarau and Governor Ganduje. It is rather an issue between the G-7 and leadership of the party in Kano. And our reason for that is party members are not given their right and freedom on anything related to the party.

“He told me that he heard from Governor Ganduje and he wanted to hear from me, so that we can get to know the faulty side. We sat and I briefed him on all that happened from the beginning up to the recent court judgment.”

On whether they discussed anything that has to do with supporting Tinubu on his presidential ambition, Shekarau said “There is nothing like supporting him. As I told you he requested me to see him. So both of us are leaders in the APC, and we have good relation. So with or without this crisis happening in Kano, we can meet and discuss issues of our great party.”