What Nigeria Should Do For Bandits To Drop Their Weapons – Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called for the provision of more social amenities to curb banditry in the country.

Gumi spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at a retreat on inclusive security organised by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa.

He stated that bandits initially started by kidnapping people before they resorted to killing their victims.

“We all know that bandits initially don’t kill people like that, they kidnap people to get money. So what has metamorphosed and turned them into a Frankenstein, a monster that is now trying to kill people just like that for the pleasure of it,” Gumi said.

“What we need to do is to build homes and schools, giving locals animals to breed, giving them medical attention, planting, engaging the local community.

“This is all that we need to do with the Fulani herdsmen to get them pipe down and drop their weapons. This is all that we need and we don’t need to wait for the government.”