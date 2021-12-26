‘Whatever You Are Passing Through In Life, Never Give Up’- Destiny Etiko Tells Fans

Destiny Etiko has taken to her social media to reflect on her past.

The star stated she had a recap of her growing up this morning and it made her sober but still grateful to God on how far she has come.

“Had a recap of my growing up this morning and I literally broke down in tears and yes I have every reason to be grateful to God”

Destiny shared photos of where she was staying before and revealed those period, she prays it doesn’t rain.

“We always prayed that rain shouldn’t come cos once it does….our roof would take off and our rooms would be filled with water 🥲🥲 the roof leaked (uncontrollably)”

Well, the actress is grateful how far she has come as she also shared a photo of her current house.

