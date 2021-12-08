Whitemoney Becomes Tecno Mobile Ambassador (Video)

Whitemoney is overly excited as he announces he has become Tecno Mobile Nigerian brand ambassador.

The star is one of the trending conversations on social media as BBNaija 2021 winner and also bagging deals from time to time.

Whitemoney who recently releases a new song title “Selense” has been on top of the game since he left the reality show. Few months ago, the reality TV star bags mouth watering deal as GOtv Ambassador in Nigeria.

Some days ago, he also became an ambassador of a fitness brand.

Sharing the goodness after becoming Tecno ambassador, he took to his Instagram page and wrote: “It’s a done deal. Me with TECNO on the next level. A journey I’m particularly excited about. #TECNOxWhitemoney. Whitemoney Geng oya o support me by following @tecnomobileng and buy their products there’s plenty to win this season.”

See post below: