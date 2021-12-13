Whitemoney Cooks With Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared photos on his Facebook page after cooking alongside Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney.

The duo cooked a delicacy at the Lagos State Food Festival.

The Governor also played games and interacted with Lagosians at the festival which was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture to exhibit local delicacies and agricultural commodities produced in Lagos for the international market.

It featured a wide array of fresh products, organic groceries, dry food, confectionery, pastries, ready-to-eat consumables and drinks in addition to seafood, meat and poultry in line with the theme of the Festival which is “A Taste of Lagos.”

Watch video below: