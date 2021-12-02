Why Buhari Must Be Pressured To Sign Amended Electoral Act —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the media to exert pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

The governor stated that it was important that the media should enlighten Nigerians to know why there should be electronic transmission of election results in order to save the nation’s democracy.

Wike stated this in his remark after he was conferred with the “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” by the ThisNigeria Media Newspaper in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Special Assessment on Media, Kelvin Ebiri relayed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said considering the importance of the Electoral Act amendment to the survival of the nation’s democracy, the media ought to deem it a priority to exert pressure on the President to sign the amended Act.

As watchdog of the society, the governor said the Nigerian media should enlighten Nigerians on the benefits of both direct and indirect primaries.