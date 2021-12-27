Why Buhari Will Not Sign Proposed Electoral Law – Malami

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari, would not sign the new electoral law insisting that the law has not captured the interest of all Nigerians.

He stated this in a phone-in program on Radio Kano while responding to questions on Sunday.

He stated that the new electoral law has an excessive cost implication, is discriminatory, as well as supportive of insecurity adding that signing it into law will only initiate a new crisis that will lead to court cases.

“What you should understand about the leadership of the country most especially as it regards President Muhammadu Buhari on any law presented to him for signing, the President is entitled to certain rights.

When you talk about politics he has rights, if you talk about the economy, the business community also have rights on him, if you are talking about 60% of Nigerians that are not politicians, if you talk about the economy he also has rights, if you are talking about security, there is also what is expected from him. The President has to consider laws that are sustainable.

“The job of the President is that of politics, economy, business, security, legislation, politicians and non-politicians. This is because the leadership of the country is not for the politicians alone, it is a leadership that affects the social life of the people, their religion, economy, security and others. This is contrary to the leadership of the legislators which is solely political.

“Therefore, the lawmakers are only concerned about their political inclination while the President is concerned about the entire lives of Nigerians made up of politicians and non-politicians.

“Any bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is in the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of their inclinations. He is after satisfying the interest of the over 200 million Nigerians he is serving and not a particular sector,” the Minister stated.