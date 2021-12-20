Why Female Soldier Who Accepted Male Corps Member’s Proposal Was Detained – Army

The Nigerian army has said it will punish a female soldier seen in a viral video accepting the proposal of a corps member.

Recall that the incident happened at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, was detained.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu told Punch that the female officer violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, a corps member.

The soldier who accepted a ring from a male corps member as captured in a video which went viral days ago, was seen hugging and kissing him after the proposal.

Nwachukwu stated that the female soldier violated the codes of conduct of military personnel when deployed for duty, and her action amounted to taking advantage of her trainee. He also claimed the public would have been outraged and accused the Army of coercion had a male soldier proposed to a female corper during NYSC parade.

The army spokesperson said;

“The female soldier in question violated the following rules of the NA:

“1. Fraternization while on official duty at the NYSC camp. That is, indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee.

“2. A personnel must have served for three years before he/she can qualify for marriage.

“3. She disobeyed the Armed Forces of Nigeria standing guidelines and directives for the use of Social Media.

“4. Indulging in romance while in uniform.

“5. Her conduct was prejudicial to good order and military discipline.

“All the above, if proven are in violation of extant laws with attendant disciplinary and penal implications.”

Nwachukwu who declined to comment on the likely punishment the female soldier might get, however said “the Nigerian Military like all others, has its disciplinary codes, distinct from that of the general society. Every personnel has voluntarily undertaken to be bound by this code.”