Why I want everyone to be famous — Dancer Jane Mena

Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, who was recently involved in the messy scandal between Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri recently took to her official instagram page, through her Instagram stories to make a statement on being famous.

Jane Mena in her statement revealed that she wishes everyone could become famous in order to know those that will be strong enough to survive pains, lies and trolls.

Jane who is known mostly for her unique dancing skills and her ability to thrill her followers with her dance talent really made a deep meaning with her recent statement.

Being famous comes with it’s perks, the good and the bad. People become famous especially when they get recognized for their talent in their given field.

Her post has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

