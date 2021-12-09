Why I’ll No Longer Mediate For Bandits – Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has stated that he has quit mediating for armed bandits following their declaration as terrorists by the court.

Gumi spoke in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Gumi stated that it will be dangerous for him to continue to engage the bandits.

During the interview, he stated that “since the federal government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore.

“I will not like to expose myself to danger again and to put a spotlight on myself unnecessarily,” the cleric said.

“I have tried all I could do to admonish the nation on the best way to do it, but it seems my advice has fell (fallen) on deaf ears.”