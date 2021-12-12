With Innovative Ideas, Youths Can Solve Local, Global Challenges –Buhari

Buhari

Though the Federal Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2025 will chart a new course for Nigeria’s future, President Muhammadu Buhari believes that with the appropriate ideas, innovation, and technological application, Nigeria’s youth can find solutions to current and future local and global concerns.

Buhari was addressing at the 60th anniversary of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Saturday, and where he was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement titled, ‘OAU 60: Young Nigerians, Graduates are Charting Nigeria’s Brighter Future — Osinbajo,’ Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, revealed this.

Also Read: Youths, Greatest Asset Of Any Nation – Anyim

As the Special Guest of Honour at the convocation ceremony of the University, the President told the graduating class that the future belonged to them; urging them to take advantage of it.

He stated that while young Nigerians, particularly the OAU graduands, stood on the shoulders of great men and women before them, the onus is on their generation to “deal with the biggest issues that confront the world, and our nation.”

“And it is big and innovative ideas that will solve those problems. You will have to confront the problems of climate change and a world moving away from fossil fuels, and you will usher in the age of renewable energy and green solutions,” the Vice President noted.

He added that this generation of young Nigerians are equipped and could proffer solutions in the areas of education, agriculture, health care and security.