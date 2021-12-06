Wizkid, Burna Boy Bag Nominations At AFRIMA Awards 2021

Wizkid And Burna Boy Bags Nominations At Afrima Awards 2021

African music stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been nominated in the forthcoming African Music Magazine Awards, AFRIMA.

AFRIMA, as a team with YouTube dark voice, is facilitating the eighth version of the yearly music grant show.

The 2021 occasion is planned to hang on twelfth December 2021 and will be held essentially with welcomed artists performing live in front of an audience.

Bovi, and screen goddess Tashara Parker will co-have the honor function.

As per the coordinators, the subject of the occasion ‘Kinds of Africa’ attracts motivation from the various African music and its novel flavors.

Nigerian Star kid, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, and South African sensation, Focalistic all procured numerous selections.

Some of the award categories include:

Best Newcomer -Yawtog, Black Sherif, Kamo Mphela, Marioo, Ayra Starr, Busta 929, Ruger, and Nviiri the Storyteller.

Artist of The Year: Wizkid, El Grande Toto, Dadju, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Tay C, Burna Boy, Andaya Nakamura.

Crossing Boundaries With Music: Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, Dave,

Wizkid, Headie One, S. PRI NOIR, Tems, and Dadju.

AFRIMA Video of The Year: Flavour ft. Diamond Platnumz X Fally Ipupa – Berna, Tag C -LA Temps, Teni – Hustle, Mzvee -Baddest Boss, Zuchu-Sukari, Rayvanny X INNO’S B -Kelebe, Rema – Bouncs and Wizkid Ft. Tems – Essence.

The voting for the award is still ongoing.