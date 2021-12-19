Wizkid Reacts As Man Slaps His Head In Warri

A video from Wizkid’s show in Warri that has been making the rounds on social media has sparked outrage.

In the viral video, an overly enthusiastic fan managed to outsmart Wizkid’s security and slapped the singer on the head.

READ ALSO: Two Die Hard Fans Made Wizkid Fall During Performance In Abuja

This comes after some fans dragged Wizkid onto the stage during his live performance at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

A fan had grabbed one of Wizkid’s legs on stage at first, but Wizkid’s bodyguard and security personnel mistook it for a die-hard fan move.

After another fan joined the first on stage to grab Wizkid’s other leg, the situation became serious.

Watch Video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXpHZv4oWsz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link