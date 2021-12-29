Wizkid Replies Shatta Wale During Sold Out Concert In Ghana

Wizkid Balogun, a Grammy Award-winning artist, speaks out during a sold-out concert in Ghana about the continuing issue between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries.

This comes after Shatta Wale, a dancehall singer, sparked controversy by criticizing Nigerian performers for their lack of support for the Ghanaian music business.

Wizkid put an end to the brawl between the sister countries at the end of his sold-out concert in Ghana, emphasizing the inseparable tie that both countries share.

“It’s all love, One Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria we are one, we are the same people,” he said.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYD3jbapNTw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link