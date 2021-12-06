Wizkid wins the Best International Act & Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards

The 2021 MOBO Awards went down over the weekend and several stakeholders in the entertainment industry were in attendance.

Nigerian singer Wizkid was among the big winners of the night as he emerged as the winner of the Best African Act category.

Wizkid also snagged the award for Best International Act at the award ceremony.

Female superstar Tiwa Savage was also in attendance and she presented an award category to a fellow colleague at the event.