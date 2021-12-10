Woman Who Slapped Her Husband On Live Radio Show Goes On Her Knees To Beg Him At A Family Gathering (Video)

The woman in the viral video who slapped her husband during a live radio show, has been seen in a new video pleading for his forgiveness during a family gathering.

We reported earlier that the assault incident occurred after the disgruntled Ghanaian husband and wife were invited to the radio show to air their grievances and settle their issue.

As the man accused his wife of keeping urine and faeces in their room during the live radio show, he received a resounding slap on his cheek from her. The woman repeatedly accused her husband of trying to embarrass her in public.

However in a new video that was shared online, the woman went down on her knees to beg her husband over the incident.



