World’s Tallest Man Travels To Russia To Find Woman Who Can Bear Him Children

Sultan Kosen, the world’s tallest man has travelled to Russia to find a wife to bear him children.

The 39-year-old is a Turkish farmer who had a tumour affecting his pituitary gland that caused him to suffer from gigantism and acromegaly.

Due to his great height, he holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living man at 8ft 3ins (2.51 metres).

Kosen, who is of Kurdish descent, said he eventually got used to being so tall, but he admits it sometimes causes him some difficulties and discomfort.

He married a 5ft 9ins (1.75 metres) tall Syrian woman named Merve Dibo, 29, in 2013.

In an interview, he said his biggest problem with his ex wife is communication, as he speaks Turkish, whereas his wife only speaks Arabic.

The marriage lasted several years until the couple recently divorced.

Single again, Kosen took a plane to Moscow in search of a new bride in early December.

He said he heard that Russian women possess incredible beauty and a loving soul and decided he wanted a Russian bride to bear him a son and a daughter.

Appearing on the TV show ‘Let Them Speak’ on Monday, Dec. 20, Kosen said: “It should be easy. I can provide well and do not need money.

“I would like to take my wife back to Turkey. I live in a historical place, in the southeast, but quite far from the sea. I heard that Russian women love hot, polite men. It should be easy!”

He added: “A Russian woman in love will adore her man forever.”

It is unclear how long Kosen plans to remain in Russia looking for his next bride.