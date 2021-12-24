Yahaya Bello: Nigeria Going Through A Phase — It Won’t Last

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, believes the country is going through a phase that will not persist.

Bello stated in a Christmas greeting on Friday that the season represents hope for humanity and that citizens should remain hopeful for a better society.

During the season, the governor urged inhabitants to imitate God’s love for mankind and show it to their neighbours.

Though the Christmas season is a nice time to spend with family, friends, and loved ones, Bello believes it should also be a time for solemn reflections and prayers for the country’s peace, harmony, and togetherness.

“Citizens of the confluence state are able to witness yet another Christmas period,” Onogwu Mohammed, chief press secretary to the governor, quoted him as saying.

“Despite several hurdles faced individually and collectively, God Almighty has ceaselessly shown his boundless mercy and love to mankind.

“The past months from the beginning of the year, Kogi state has experienced a high level of peace and tranquillity owing to the administration’s commitments to the security and safety of the citizenry.

“Despite setbacks experienced, the government had remained unwavering in this cause.”