‘You gave me the best life’ Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscillia pens tribute to mom on her 44th birthday

Priscilla Ojo, a Nigerian brand influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, took to social media to wish her mother a happy 44th birthday.

Priscilla Ojo shared a photo of herself and her mother wearing matching white outfits on her Instagram page.

Her mother was her entire world, and she played numerous roles in her life, including mother, father, teacher, friend, and best friend, according to her.

While thanking her mother, Priscilla Ojo added that life would be impossible without her.

