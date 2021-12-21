‘You gave me the best life’ Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscillia pens tribute to mom on her 44th birthday

Priscilla Ojo, a Nigerian brand influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, took to social media to wish her mother a happy 44th birthday.
Priscilla Ojo shared a photo of herself and her mother wearing matching white outfits on her Instagram page.
READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo Breaks Internet With 44th Birthday Photos
Her mother was her entire world, and she played numerous roles in her life, including mother, father, teacher, friend, and best friend, according to her.
While thanking her mother, Priscilla Ojo added that life would be impossible without her.
See Post Below:
Dating stages are the most ideal way for con artists to begin an issue. There are specific stages on the Net that provide food the requirements of miscreants. Destinations spent significant time covertly issues are the most ideal way for wedded individuals to observe affairs.There are a great deal of dating stages on the Net. Not every one of them are dependable and safe. Stage that gives its clients protected and secret administrations is the best site for issues. For that reason it is prescribed to jump to the site’s Privacy Policy page to see what wellbeing estimates it offers to its clients.