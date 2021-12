Some young boys and girls have been seen in a viral video being punished after being caught taking mkpuru mmiri in Oraukwu community of Anambra state.

Those who caught them in the act were heard saying that the community is not a place where people will get spoilt or useless.

One of the young girls said to be below 18, was also forced to demonstrate how they take the drugs by residents of the community.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria