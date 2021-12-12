Your wife must eat before you eat, That is what makes you a husband — Prophetess Obi

A Nigerian prophetess identified as Prophetess Patience Obi, has stirred reactions online with her recent sermon.

The cleric stated that ”Your wife must eat before you eat, That is what makes you a husband”.

video below:

As at the time time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments from people.

Prophetess Patience’s sermon stirred mixed reactions from many Nigerians who argued over the biblical-backed preaching.

Read some comments below:

