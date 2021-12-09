Youths, Greatest Asset Of Any Nation – Anyim

Anyim

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has applauded the role of Nigerian youths in deepening democracy in the country.

He made the commendation when he received in his office the League of Nigerian Youth for Equality who were on a solidarity visit to support his aspiration to contest for the Seat of the President of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press statement sent to newsmen on Thursday.

Anyim assured the group that his experience has shaped and adequately prepared him to meet challenges confronting Nigerian youths having been elected to the Senate at a youthful age of 37 and also elected as President of the Senate at the age of 39 years.

The former Secretary to the Government of the federation described the youths as the greatest asset of Nigeria and tasked

The presidential hopeful said, “it is my firm belief that the youths are the greatest asset of the nation, if properly harnessed, Nigeria will be the envy of other nations”.