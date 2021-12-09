You’ve Done Your Best, Iyorchia Ayu Tells Outgoing PDP NWC

Incoming national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayu Iyorchia has stated that the outgoing national working committee (NWC) has done its best in discharging its responsibilities.

Ayu spoke on Wednesday at a valedictory session organised for the outgoing NWC members at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The national chairman-elect stated that the outgoing NWC members have played a significant role in making the party become bigger and stronger.

“Those of us who formed this party on extremely challenging circumstances had a vision that this party will be so big and so powerful, that it will be impossible for anybody or any circumstance to destroy it midstream,” he said.

“I think that vision has been justified by the role you have played because the party is bigger and stronger.

“We know it is very difficult to run a party as an opposition. But I think you have discharged your responsibilities to the best of your abilities.”