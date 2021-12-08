Yul Edochie Reacts As Whitemoney Vows To Win Grammy Awards

Yul Edochie Reacts To White Money Winning Grammy

Review that on the third of December, the season 6 BBN victor delivered his introduction track, Selense, which produced blended responses via online media.

While some considered it to be a stage to more noteworthy statures, others condemned the 29-year-old and brutally exhorted him not to squander the prize cash he got from the show on music.

Whitemoney while responding to reactions during a radio meeting with Cool FM expressed that around this time one year from now, he will win a Grammy close by other renowned honors in music.

Weighing in on this, Yul Edochie who espoused the reality star from his days in the house till this point affirmed that he would surely win it while stating that nothing is impossible.

He wrote:

“Sure bro.You go win am. @whitemoney__ Nothing is impossible. Explore all your talents bro. Do your thing. Best of luck”