Zulum Asks Military To Be Vigilant Following Borno Estate Explosions

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has described the Saturday attacks on 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, as worrisome and called on the military to wake up from instances of laxity.

He stated this when he visited the scenes of the attacks on Saturday.

He promised to set up “a small committee” to assess damages and advise government on measures to avert future occurrence.

Also Read: Borno State Govt Officials Abducted By ISWAP Terrorists

“It is very sad and unfortunate that this kind of attack and others are happening at this time. It seems the insurgents came very close to Maiduguri.

‘Our military have to wake up and ensure adequate surveillance. This is something we should be able to avert. For the insurgents to have come so close to fire rockets, I think there is something wrong that we have to check.

“We have to fortify Maiduguri, as we will continue to do around other cities and towns across the state. We have to ensure adequate patrols on daily basis to avert future attacks,” he said.