Zulum Releases Salary Bonus, Rice To Civilian JTFs, Hunters, Others

As end-of-year gifts, Borno Governor Babagana Zulum granted a one-month salary bonus for thousands of volunteers combating Boko Haram, including the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters.

Zulum made the announcement on Monday while hosting leaders from various sectors of volunteers and sanitation workers in the state’s Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere local government.

Cleaners working in government establishments and agencies, as well as sanitation employees involved in cleaning up areas damaged by insurgents before rehabilitation, were featured in the governor’s list.

He explained that the gesture was made to thank the volunteers for their bravery and sacrifices in aiding the military and other armed forces in the war against militants.

The Governor also announced the release of one bag of rice to each of the volunteers and sanitation workers in addition to the support.