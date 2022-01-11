11-year-old Rape Victim Discharged From Hospital After Giving Birth To Baby Boy In Benue

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Ajeh

Victoria Ajeh

Victoria Ajeh, the 11-year-old rape victim who gave birth to a baby boy in Makurdi, Benue state has been discharged from the hospital.

The minor was allegedly raped and impregnated by her aunt’s husband, Joseph Adoyi, a guard with the Benue State University (BSU) who is said to be in his mid 50s.

Advertisement

Andrew Obeya, a development specialist, who has been supporting the minor, shared the update on Saturday, January 22.

“Victoria Ajeh is back home to her reality. This picture breaks my heart: A baby begets her own baby. The baby in the background (on the bed by her side) is her younger sibling that was born on Christmas day,” he wrote.

post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here