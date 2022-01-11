11-year-old Rape Victim Discharged From Hospital After Giving Birth To Baby Boy In Benue

Victoria Ajeh

Victoria Ajeh, the 11-year-old rape victim who gave birth to a baby boy in Makurdi, Benue state has been discharged from the hospital.

The minor was allegedly raped and impregnated by her aunt’s husband, Joseph Adoyi, a guard with the Benue State University (BSU) who is said to be in his mid 50s.

Andrew Obeya, a development specialist, who has been supporting the minor, shared the update on Saturday, January 22.



“Victoria Ajeh is back home to her reality. This picture breaks my heart: A baby begets her own baby. The baby in the background (on the bed by her side) is her younger sibling that was born on Christmas day,” he wrote.