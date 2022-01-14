14-year-old girl returns local & foreign currencies she found while hawking in Gombe (photos)

A 14-year-old girl who sells sachet water and struggles to make above N1,000 daily has shown integrity after she did the unthinkable.

The lady identified as Zainab recently came across missing money while hawking and, rather than keep the money for herself, she took the money to a radio station so an announcement can be made for the owner to retrieve their money.

The money consists of local and foreign currencies.

Zainab’s actions has earned her praises from Nigerians online.

